Brad Marchand was a man on a mission.

The Boston Bruins were able to fight back Monday night as they defeated the Washington Capitals by a 7-3 score.

The left-winger scored two goals after getting a high stick to the face that caused his nose to bleed, showing off his grit more than ever.

