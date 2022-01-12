Brad Marchand Shares Details Of Nose Injury From Nic Dowd High-Stick

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand is just happy he has all his teeth right now.

“I can deal with a broken nose,” the Boston Bruins winger said Wednesday over Zoom about his injury, the result of a Nic Dowd high-stick Monday. “But missing these beautiful teeth of mine, that would’ve hurt.”

It was an ugly-looking injury, one that left Marchand bloodied and with a visibly broken nose for the majority of Boston’s thumping of the Washington Capitals. Dowd, who didn’t dispute the call, was given a double-minor for the play, which Boston capitalized on.

Marchand didn’t miss a shift, but all told he estimated the whack needed five or six stitches to close up.

“He got me pretty good, there’s no question,” Marchand said. “He came up pretty hard. I don’t think it was intentional by any means, he was just flailing around trying to lift my stick. He wasn’t very close, but it happens sometimes.”

Marchand, knocking on wood, says he’s never lost teeth before. Given the damage Dowd’s stick did to his nose, Marchand should be pretty happy the Caps forward didn’t get him an inch lower.

The top-line winger won’t miss any time, either. He’ll be back in the lineup Wednesday for the B’s meeting against the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.