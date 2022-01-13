Brad Marchand Shouts Out Urho Vaakanainen, Even With Scoring Change

NESN Logo Sign In

Urho Vaakanainen is going to have to wait a little longer for his first career NHL goal.

The young Boston Bruins defenseman took the ice for his third game of the season Wednesday night and appeared to net the first goal of his career — but after the game, NHL Public Relations announced a scoring change and the goal actually was to be credited to Curtis Lazar with assists by Vaakanainen and Anton Blidh.

OFFICIAL SCORING CHANGE: Game 1000@CanadiensMTL at @NHLBruins



Goal at 10:19 of the third period now reads Curtis Lazar from Urho Vaakanainen and Anton Blidh. #NHLStats — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2022

That one might sting for a little bit for Vaakanainen if he isn’t able to light the lamp soon. Although he may not have gotten exactly what he wanted, he did earn the fifth point of his career and the Bruins took down the Canadiens 5-1, so overall it was a good night.

Even with the goal being overturned, Vaakanainen still earned some pretty high praise from left winger Brad Marchand — who had himself a night as well.

“Vacks got player of the game. Very well-deserved. He’s been great since he’s been here and a big goal for him tonight, Marchand said via team-provided audio. “So very well-deserved.”

Again, the goal did end up being ruled in favor of Lazar, but it’s the thought that counts.