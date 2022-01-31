Brian Daboll Shares Great Willie McGinest Story That Shaped Coaching Style

Willie really is a legend

by

Brian Daboll has a fairly easygoing disposition, even though he can get worked up every now and again.

He has, in part, his time with the New England Patriots to thank for mellowing him out.

Daboll, after a nice run with the Buffalo Bills as their offensive coordinator, was named head coach of the New York Giants — where he’ll replace ex-Pats special teams coach Joe Judge.

During his introductory press conference, Daboll recalled with a laugh how Pats legend Willie McGinest got him to relax.

It’s a good thing Daboll can laugh about it, as that must have been an incredible exchange to watch unfold.

Daboll is going to need to be easygoing in his next gig, too, as the Giants very much are a work in progress.

