Brian Flores Deflects Deshaun Watson Question, Praises Tua Tagovailoa

Who will be under center for the Miami Dolphins in 2022?

If Miami were to stand pat it would be 2020 No. 5 overall draft pick Tua Tagovailoa, but that isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Tagovailoa certainly has shown promise and growth in his two years in the NFL, but the Dolphins strongly have been connected in trade rumors with the Houston Texans about Deshaun Watson and that noise isn’t going to stop any time soon.

The Dolphins have praised and reaffirmed that Tagovailoa was the team’s quarterback multiple times throughout the season, but with Watson’s days in Houston seemingly numbered everything could change in the coming months if Miami were to reconnect with the Texans.

After the Dolphins took down the New England Patriots in Week 18’s season finale, Miami head coach Brian Flores was asked to evaluate Tagovailoa’s season and future with the franchise and praised the young quarterback, but wasn’t overly committal.

“I think as far as evaluating the entire season, I’d like to have a little process for that,” Flores said. “It’s a bit unfair for me to say the season went like this, but I know I can tell you he’s grown a lot this year from a leadership standpoint, from a command of the offense standpoint, from a dealing with adversity standpoint, from dealing with adversity and coming right back and helping us move the ball and make throws. Proud of his effort, proud of the way he handled himself the entire year. He did a nice job from that standpoint. As far as reflecting on the whole year, not quite there just yet.”

Who knows what will happen this offseason, but Tagovailoa has a 13-8 record through 21 career starts for the Dolphins and even more impressively is 3-0 against the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick.