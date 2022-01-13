Bruce Cassidy Believes Bruins ‘Speak For Themselves’ When It Comes To All-Star Voting

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL will announce its rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game on Thursday, and the Bruins have a chance of being well-represented.

Each team will have one representative on their respective conference’s roster, so, naturally, some solid contenders likely will be left off.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy are the four Bruins on the ballot, and head coach Bruce Cassidy was asked Thursday if he wanted to campaign for his players at the last minute.

“No,” Cassidy said over Zoom “I think our guys speak for themselves.”

Well, he’s certainly not wrong.

Marchand can’t stop scoring, Pastrnak has found new life on the second line, and Bergeron and McAvoy continue to play at an elite level. But the reality is that they all may not be heading to Las Vegas.

“I assume a couple will make it. Some good players won’t,” Cassidy said. “I think the makeup of it hurts guys at times. …”