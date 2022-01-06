Bruce Cassidy Makes Important Point Ahead Of Tuukka Rask Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ goaltending situation has been a good one.

But it’s about to get better.

Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have formed a good tandem, if one that at times leaves a bit to be desired. Statistically, they’ve been middle of the road much of this season, but recently have started playing better.

The looming return of Tuukka Rask is a positive one. It gives the Bruins an elite player and added depth at a pivotal position.

Bruce Cassidy is well aware that Boston has a good thing going in net. He doesn’t think Rask returning will do anything to disrupt that.

In fact, it should only make things better.

“We are back now at the level we are accustomed to around here,” Cassidy said Thursday over Zoom. “We are playing better in front of them and they’re giving back to us when we do have breakdowns.