Bruce Cassidy Makes Important Point Ahead Of Tuukka Rask Return

The Boston Bruins’ goaltending situation has been a good one.
But it’s about to get better.
Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have formed a good tandem, if one that at times leaves a bit to be desired. Statistically, they’ve been middle of the road much of this season, but recently have started playing better.
The looming return of Tuukka Rask is a positive one. It gives the Bruins an elite player and added depth at a pivotal position.
Bruce Cassidy is well aware that Boston has a good thing going in net. He doesn’t think Rask returning will do anything to disrupt that.
In fact, it should only make things better.
“We are back now at the level we are accustomed to around here,” Cassidy said Thursday over Zoom. “We are playing better in front of them and they’re giving back to us when we do have breakdowns.
“Now we’re top-10, we want to be top-five. We want to be one of the elite teams in the league and we’re trending toward that, so that’s a good thing.”
He then issued an important reality check.
“Tuukka, we’d assume, can only help us with that,” Cassidy said. “I think it’s a good problem to have.”
No question it’s a good problem to have, one any team would welcome.
Rask will play Friday for Providence, with the possibility of starting Sunday as well. After that, the exact plans aren’t entirely clear.