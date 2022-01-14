Bruce Cassidy Provides Latest On Injuries, Bruins In COVID-19 Protocol

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are on a roll, winning seven of their last eight games, and they’re not even 100% healthy.

Boston is dealing with injuries and COVID-19, with three defensemen in protocol, including Matt Grzelcyk who entered Thursday, but it could be getting back some reinforcements soon.

Derek Forbort, who tested positive for the virus while the team was in Tampa, cleared protocol and skated Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday over Zoom.

Connor Clifton, who made his way back to Boston from Washington D.C. via Uber to finish out his isolation, could return Saturday, but Cassidy believes it may be “unrealistic” due to the Bruins playing an afternoon game.

On the injury front, Nick Foligno “skated on his own” Friday. This week already was ruled out by Cassidy for a potential return for Foligno, but has left next week open.

Trent Frederic, meanwhile, won’t play Saturday afternoon and hasn’t skated as he recovers from an upper-body injury suffered during the Bruins’ win against the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins welcome the Nashville Predators to TD Garden for a 1 p.m. ET puck drop Saturday.