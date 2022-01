NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were in a fight to win Tuesday night.

Boston welcomed the New Jersey Devils to TD Garden and saw their lead disappear three different times before a game-winning goal in the third period by David Pastrnak. The Bruins won 5-3 in the end.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the win after the game, detailing what Pastrnak’s goal means for him moving forward.

For more on what Cassidy had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.