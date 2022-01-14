Bruins’ Brad Marchand Gushes Over Patrice Bergeron’s Leadership

NESN Logo Sign In

When it comes to the Boston Bruins and their leadership, they’ve been incredibly lucky to have some greats over the years.

Zdeno Chara spent 14 seasons as the team’s captain before signing a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals prior to the 2020-21 NHL season. Patrice Bergeron, to the surprise of no one, then was given the C.

Bergeron has been a leader on the Bruins for several years, even as an alternate captain before being promoted. His teammates respect him and people want to play for someone like him.

Bruins fans know the captain’s contract is up at the end of the season, and it’s anyone’s guess what his next move will be. For Brad Marchand, who’s played alongside Bergeron for his entire career, he doesn’t want to think of what the future will be like without Bergeron when that time ultimately comes.

During his media availability Friday, Marchand gushed over Bergeron via Zoom from his leadership skills to the way he plays the game when asked if he or the Bruins have thought about life after Bergeron.

Here’s what he had to say.

I almost feel I’ve seen it all but then you remember how long he’s been doing this and how dominant he still is. And I guess when you kind of look at it, that sense, it’s even more impressive. I still kind of forget the query side just because I’ve been beside them for so long now and I have had a front-row seat to the majority of it.