Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Provides Encouraging Update On Nick Foligno

Nick Foligno’s injury thankfully wasn’t as bad as it looked.

The Bruins forward suffered an ugly-looking lower-body injury in Boston’s 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team knew “right away” Foligno wouldn’t return when the first-period scare took place, which probably didn’t sit well with B’s fans.

But it doesn’t sound as if the Bruins will need to hurry to figure out how to replace Foligno in the lineup.

“He went for a little skate (Wednesday) morning so he’s feeling a little bit better,” Cassidy said over Zoom on Wednesday. “I don’t anticipate we’ll see him this week, but next week’s certainly a possibility. Be a few games, but good news on that front because watching it on video, it certainly didn’t look good. So, thought it could have been more long-term. Not great to lose a player for any amount of time. But like I said, when I saw that one I thought it could be more long-term.”

As for Trent Frederic, who suffered an upper-body injury in the Bruins’ big win over the Washington Capitals on Monday, he will be out for at least the next two games.

The good news, though, is that Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek, who both were in COVID-19 protocol, returned to practice Wednesday and are expected to be in the lineup Wednesday night when Boston hosts the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.