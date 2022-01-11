Bruins Wrap: Six Unanswered Goals Power Boston To Comeback Vs. Capitals

If you turned off the Bruins game when they trailed 2-0 early in the first period, you missed out on quite the treat. Boston used a four-goal second period to finish off six unanswered goals in a 7-3 defeat of the Washington Capitals on Monday in Washington, D.C.
The Bruins improved to 19-11-2 while Washington dropped to 20-8-9.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Is it enough to just point you toward that box score we just linked?
The Bruins were down 2-0 but found some life and went into the first intermission at 2-2. But that was just the start. Boston scored six (!) unanswered goals in the time spanning the final two minutes of the first period and 13 minutes into the second. And everybody got involved, from David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand down to Matt Grzelcyk and Urho Vaakanainen.
Washington started the night with Zach Fucale between the pipes, but opted to switch to Vitek Vanecek following the Bruins’ fourth goal. Yeah, that didn’t make too much of a difference as the onslaught continued.
Boston is 5-1 in its last six games and has outscored opponents a whopping 28-15 in that span. Not a bad start to 2022.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Brad Marchand scored the equalizer at the end of the first period — minutes after his face was bloodied in a run-in with Nic Dowd, who earned double minors for high sticking and roughing. Those penalities, combined with a cross-checking call on John Carlson, cleared the way for the 5-on-3 that allowed Pastrnak to get the Bruins on the board before Marchand’s shot.
Both Pastrnak and Marchand scored again later in the game.
— Matt Grzelcyk may have had a costly turnover in the first period, which led to Sheary’s second goal of the night, but he more than made up for it. After logging assists on both of Boston’s first-period goals, Grzelcyk scored what was then the go-ahead goal for the Bruins. He picked up one more assist on the night.
— Conor Sheary, who is from Winchester, Mass. and played collegiately at Massachusetts, scored both goals for the Capitals. He now has scored eight goals in 25 games against his hometown team, tied for most goals from him against any team, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.
