Bruins Wrap: Six Unanswered Goals Power Boston To Comeback Vs. Capitals

If you turned off the Bruins game when they trailed 2-0 early in the first period, you missed out on quite the treat. Boston used a four-goal second period to finish off six unanswered goals in a 7-3 defeat of the Washington Capitals on Monday in Washington, D.C.

The Bruins improved to 19-11-2 while Washington dropped to 20-8-9.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Is it enough to just point you toward that box score we just linked?

The Bruins were down 2-0 but found some life and went into the first intermission at 2-2. But that was just the start. Boston scored six (!) unanswered goals in the time spanning the final two minutes of the first period and 13 minutes into the second. And everybody got involved, from David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand down to Matt Grzelcyk and Urho Vaakanainen.

Washington started the night with Zach Fucale between the pipes, but opted to switch to Vitek Vanecek following the Bruins’ fourth goal. Yeah, that didn’t make too much of a difference as the onslaught continued.

Boston is 5-1 in its last six games and has outscored opponents a whopping 28-15 in that span. Not a bad start to 2022.