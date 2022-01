NESN Logo Sign In

Urho Vaakanainen will have to step up for the Boston Bruins.

Charlie McAvoy will miss his second-straight game for the Black and Gold as the team had to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning.

Vaakanainen will get his opportunity to show that this should be more than a one-game stay in the lineup, which he can achieve with a good outing against Tampa Bay.

For more on Vaakanainen and the defensive pairings, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.