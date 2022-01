NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins continue to make changes on defense.

Mike Reilly was placed into COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, forcing the Bruins to keep their defensive pairings fluid as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Charlie McAvoy will remain with Urho Vaakanainen while Matt Grzelcyk pairs off with Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort teams up with Connor Clifton.

