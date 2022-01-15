Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Upset Predators 4-3 In Overtime Win

Keeping the win streak alive

by and

It was a close one, but the Bruins pulled through in overtime!

The Boston Bruins were victorious over the Nashville Predators 4-3 at TD Garden on Saturday. Craig Smith and Mike Reilly got the team going with two goals for the lead in the first period. Nashville responded with two goals to tie the game until Brad Marchand scored his 20th goal of the season in the third. The game then heads into overtime where Taylor Hall nets the game winning shot off a David Pastrnak rebound to win it all.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

