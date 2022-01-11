Bruins Have Three Late Additions To COVID Protocol Ahead Of Capitals Game

Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol

The Boston Bruins officially are without Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort against the Washington Capitals on Monday as the pair entered COVID-19 protocols.

The decision wasn’t necessarily surprising considering the pair had “a testing issue” on Monday morning, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. The plan at that point was for Urho Vaakannainen to skate regardless and for John Moore to step in if both defensemen were ruled out for the contest.

The pair join Jake DeBrusk in COVID-19 protocols.

It is unclear who the Bruins staff member in protocols is.

The Capitals also had two players enter protocol late Monday, in defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Carl Hagelin.

