Bruins Hold 50/50 Raffle To Benefit SCORE Boston Hockey On Tuesday

Boston Bruins fans can help extend the love of hockey further into the city the team calls home.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle Tuesday to benefit SCORE Boston Hockey. Enter now by purchasing tickets at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden during Tuesday night’s Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes matchup.

SCORE Boston Hockey “brings the excitement of ice hockey to Boston kids who would not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in the sport,” the program says on its website. “We strive to use our program as a way to help improve their social and academic well-being.”

The raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of Bruins-Hurricanes. The winner will claim 50% of the jackpot, and the other half will benefit SCORE Boston Hockey.