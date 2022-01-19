Bruins Wrap: Hurricanes Power Past Boston With Five-Goal First Period

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — It’s a common refrain in hockey: you need to play a 60-minute game.

Well, the Carolina Hurricanes only needed 20 minutes to solidify a huge victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday, using a five-goal first period to take a 7-1 road win.

Boston dropped to 22-12-2 in the loss, while the Hurricanes improved to 26-8-2.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Hurricanes got off to quite the start. That could be said after six minutes went by in the game, as Teuvo Teravainen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored to give Carolina a healthy lead early. But it also could be said after 20 minutes (which felt like an eternity) as the Bruins entered the first intermission trailing 5-1.

Yeah, the first period wasn’t pretty, to say the least. The Bruins got one back, courtesy of a David Pastrnak shot deflection off the skate of Patrice Bergeron, to make it a 2-1 game, but things deteriorated pretty quickly. Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen were on the ice for three of those Carolina goals while Boston’s top defensive pairing of Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk (who returned Tuesday night from COVID-19 protocols) were out there for two.

Tuukka Rask made seven saves in the period and was pulled in favor of Linus Ullmark entering the second. But at that point, the damage was done.