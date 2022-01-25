Bruins Injuries: Bruce Cassidy Provides Updates On Nick Foligno, Matt Grzelcyk

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins prepare to embark on an important road trip this week but will need to do shorthanded.

Nick Foligno won’t travel with the B’s for their games against the Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed to reporters Tuesday. The forward was injured during the Bruins’ 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Cassidy said Foligno, who just returned from a nasty-looking lower-body injury, is dealing with an upper-body injury. His timeline to come back to game action is unknown.

Here are a few other updates from Cassidy:

Brad Marchand was given a maintenance day.

Matt Grzelcyk skated Tuesday, and the Bruins will see how feels ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Avs.

Anton Blidh and John Moore are “feeling better.” Blidh will travel, Moore will not.