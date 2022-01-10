Bruins Injuries: Latest On Charlie McAvoy, Nick Foligno, Others

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have something of a laundry list of injured or unavailable players.

The B’s are set to play Monday night in Washington against the Capitals, and there will be no shortage of personnel changes.

Here were Bruce Cassidy’s updates after pregame skate.

— Charlie McAvoy, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, looked good at morning skate. He’ll take warmups Monday night to know for sure, but it’s trending towards him playing.

— Nick Foligno, who suffered a lower-body injury Saturday against Tampa, is out Monday and will have an MRI in Boston on Tuesday. Karson Kuhlman, who had been on the COVID-19 list, will take his spot.

— Jake DeBrusk, also in COVID-19 protocols, did not join the team in Washington. he is expected to skate soon and Wednesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens is in play for him.

— Third-pairing defensemen Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort had a testing issue, so their status is TBD. Urho Vaakanainen is going to stay in against the Capitals, and if the Bruins need another defenseman to step up then John Moore will play.