Bruins Injuries: Updates On Matt Grzelcyk, Anton Blidh

The Boston Bruins continue to go through the carousel of player availability that, well, every team deals with during an NHL season.

Anton Blidh will be back in the lineup for the Bruins on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche, head coach Bruce Cassidy said. He has been out the last two games after leaving Thursday’s win over the Washington Capitals following a big hit from Tom Wilson.

Blidh will skate in his usual spot on the fourth line left wing with Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar as his linemates. That also is the spot vacated by Nick Foligno, who didn’t make the trip after sustaining an upper-body injury in Monday’s loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Matt Grzelcyk also will remain out of the lineup — although he is on the trip. Grzelcyk was hurt after crashing awkwardly into the boards following a hit from Pierre-Luc Dubois in Saturday’s win over the Winnipeg Jets. With Grzelcyk out, Urho Vaakanainen will continue to play on the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy — representing another opportunity for the Finn to prove he can handle high-end NHL competition.

Cassidy is hoping Grzelcyk will be ready for Friday’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes

Puck drop for Bruins-Avalanche is set for 10 p.m. ET.