Bruins Luxury Box Experience Among Items Up For Bid At Kevin Babington Foundation Auction

The Boston Bruins are supporting the Kevin Babington Foundation once again.

The opportunity to watch a Bruins game from a luxury sky box at TD Garden is one of the featured items on which fans can bid between now and Feb. 22 in a silent auction to benefit the Kevin Babington Foundation. The sky box has room for 21 guests to enjoy the game, and catered food and drinks.

But that’s not all, as the Bruins also are contributing: a 2021-22 jersey autographed by the entire team; an autographed David Pastrnak photo and a framed photo from the 2021 NHL Outdoors game between Boston and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Since 2019, the Kevin Babington Foundation has sought to ” … provide resources to those in the equestrian community who sustain spinal injuries, educate the community on research breakthroughs and identify resources for those in needs.”

Bidding on the items now is open, and the silent auction ends at midnight on Feb. 22.

Click here for more information or to enter the bidding.