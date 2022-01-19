Bruins Not Letting Blowout Loss Goad Them Into Knee-Jerk Reactions

NESN Logo Sign In

In a vacuum, a 7-1 loss is bad. That’s obvious. But put it in the proper context, and the Bruins come out looking a little better after their drubbing at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

It was just a bad night for the Bruins. They were disconnected, lethargic and made mental mistakes. Tuukka Rask could have been a little better, but the team in front of the netminder put him in an impossible spot.

Patrice Bergeron and Rask were quick to say they’d flush that game. It happens. It was clear Wednesday that the Bruins weren’t going to dwell on it, and they most certainly were not going to make any reactionary decisions in the aftermath. After all, they still have won eight of their last 10 games, and the team coming to town Thursday, the Washington Capitals, got thrashed by Boston a week-and-a-half ago.

So, don’t expect Bruce Cassidy to suddenly overhaul lines or staple young players to the bench.

“I’m not going to put too much judgment on any one player,” Cassidy said Wednesday over Zoom. “We do have to get (Nick Foligno) back up to speed. He’s a bigger body, which we obviously missed in games like last night. …

“Back end, (Tyler) Lewington did a good job for us (against the Flyers). But, again, we had other guys that have been here. We’re trying to get (Urho Vaakanainen) more integrated into the team, I thought he’s earned his spot. If it becomes a trend, yes, we would look to move some pieces around. But most of the time, any player would like the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, it wasn’t my best. Let me get back out there,’ and that’s probably how it will shake out.”

A luxury the Bruins weren’t afforded with wonky scheduling earlier in the season is the opportunity to quickly turn the page. There’s basically no time to dwell on the loss, so the attention is on fixing issues that need fixing, while not hyperfixating on them for days on end.