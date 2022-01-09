Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Capitalizing’ On Line Changes, Hope To Keep It Rolling

NESN Logo Sign In

The tone was set early, and there was no way the Boston Bruins were losing Saturday night.

Even in the third period where Tampa Bay added a pair of goals to cut their deficit in half, Boston’s aggressive play from puck drop helped the team close out a 5-2 win.

“A lot of our goals are generated winning pucks in the wall, playing north, minimizing mistakes in terms of them getting easy chances,” coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “I guess that’s what I like best about our game. We played a hard-to-play-against type of style tonight.”

David Pastrnak helped the Bruins get that early jolt, putting a puck on net within the first minute and getting a lucky tip. Within another five minutes, the right wing had made it 2-0.

Both goals were assisted by new linemate Taylor Hall, making for Pastrnak’s third goal this month since Cassidy split up the traditional top line of him, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

So far, so good.

“It just throws different looks at different teams,” Marchand said. “All of our lines, it just adds depth throughout our lineup and it’s great for us to be able to play against different lines, you know? (Pasta) and Hallsy together (with Erik Haula), and then our group. I think it spreads that the talent level over multiple lines where it’s harder to control. Then one night when you know one line is gone and another line is not, you know, we’re able to kind of pick it up for one another. So it just gives our team a lot more options and opportunities and different situations and we’re capitalizing on it right now.”