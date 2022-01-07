Bruins Notes: Boston Could Never Truly Get Into Groove In Loss To Wild

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins’ win streak snapped at three on Thursday night at the hands of the Minnesota Wild.

Boston actually struck first thanks to Taylor Hall’s seventh goal of the season, but three unanswered goals by the Wild would prove to be too great a deficit to climb back from as the Bruins fell 3-2 at TD Garden. It just was a one-goal contest and in looking at the stats it really could’ve been anyone’s game, but the Bruins never were able to fully gain momentum and put themselves over the top.

Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen is a big reason for the lack of Boston success in the game as he stopped 36 shots and looked especially like a brick wall across the final period. But it also was a clunky game in general. The two teams combined for 50 penalty minutes on the night, with Boston racking up 28 of their own, and it seemed neither team really was able to full grab control because just as one did, there would be a whistle soon after.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy talked about the officiating afterward in his postgame media availability but more so focused on the overall flow of Thursday’s game.

“There was a lack of flow in some of the calls, I think. Officials make calls and they may second guess themselves. They seemed to chase the game a little with there for awhile. What I mean by that is sometimes they’ll call one then even it out the other way,” Cassidy said. “At the end of the day there was a little bit of that and you couldn’t really get going. And then you’re not finishing maybe some chances you’d like. Puck hops over your stick, that happened to a few guys tonight.”

Boston left winger Taylor Hall also joined in on the sentiment.

“That’s the way it goes sometimes, you’ve got to be ready to be put out there and do a job. At the start of a game you never know how it’s going to go,” Hall said. “Sometimes it’s going to be no penalties all night, good rhythm five-on-five. Sometimes you’re going to have to find rhythm yourself, it’s a tough balance but that’s how it goes.”