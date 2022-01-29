Bruins Notes: Boston Heading In ‘Right Direction’ Halfway Through Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins officially are at the halfway point in the 2021-22 NHL season.

The first 41 games have had their fair share of drama and injuries, but after a slow start that featured a plethora of positive COVID-19 tests the Bruins are looking like the team they were expected to be this season.

After taking down the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Friday night at Gila River Arena, the Bruins sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a 25-13-3 record, good for 53 points. The same well wishes couldn’t be said before the calendar turned to 2022, but since Jan. 1 the Bruins arguably have been the best team in hockey with an 11-3-1 record.

The halfway point in a season is the perfect to take a step back and reflect and evaluate and that’s what head coach Bruce Cassidy did after Friday’s win.

“We’re halfway in and if you just said we had the same second half as the first half we’re a 50-win team, a 100-point team,” Cassidy said. That will get you into the playoffs, typically. From there how is your game going into the playoffs, how is your health? Those questions will remain to be answered but I think what’s happened this year is most years if you’re on that pace you’re fighting for first place but the (Florida Panthers) and (Tampa Bay Lighting) are right around .700 so we haven’t really been close to them. We’ve made up some ground lately but it’s a solid season.

“There was some hiccups early on and we went through some new bodies that are still getting acclimated and doing a much better job. We shuffled some things around, added a goalie and put one in Providence. All-in-all I think we’re trending in the right direction. Second half is when you want to be playing your best hockey, hopefully that’s the case for us. We’ve put ourselves in a position to go into the second half in a good spot in the standings. We’re still chasing teams and would love to catch them but we’ve got to make sure our same continues trending in the right direction.”

The Bruins will kick off the official second half of the season Sunday night as they take on the Tyler Seguin-led Stars down in Dallas.