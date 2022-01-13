Bruins Notes: Brad Marchand Has Comical Reaction To Hat Trick Celebration

“We thought the hit was late on Johnny Moore, first of all, probably unnecessary. Refs didn’t see it that way, who knows how it’ll look,” Cassidy said. “But whatever the case is, it’s the same player initiating contact in vulnerable spots so, you know, we’re going to push back. And we did. Good for our guys.”

— It looked as it Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, 23, scored his first career goal with a third-period tally at 10:19. That goal, however, was later credited to Curtis Lazar, according to the Bruins, with Vaakanainen and Anton Blidh earning the assists.

Vaakanainen would have been the 17th different Bruins player to score since Jan. 1, but Boston now remains at a noteworthy 16 in the last seven games.

— Cassidy was asked if he ever considered putting Tuukka Rask in the game with Boston possessing a four-goal lead late in the contest. Cassidy said he did not think about it given that Rask would be coming off the bench cold, especially since he hasn’t played this season.

Cassidy did reveal the Bruins locker room has been provided a jolt with Rask’s return. Rask is set to start between the posts Thursday at TD Garden.

“So, yeah, I do believe there is a certain electricity, a certain buzz,” Cassidy said. “We feel he’s going to make us better at that position. That’s why the decision was made. We’re happy to have him. Let’s go.”

— Patrice Bergeron stuck up for teammate Matt Grezlyck after the defenseman was on the opposite end of (another) hit by Pezzetta that Boston didn’t like. Bergeron’s willingness to do so stuck out to everyone on the bench, according to Cassidy.

“Oh, absolutely. And trust me when these hits happen, Bergy’s not on the ice. He points it out on the bench right away, ‘We finish every check,’ ” Cassidy recited. “He doesn’t get up and say ‘We got to kill this guy.’ We just got to finish every check. We got to respond, push back, whatever words you want to use. And let them know that we’re not going to take that whether it’s in our building or your building.”