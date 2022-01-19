Bruins Notes: ‘Nothing Was Working’ For Boston In Blowout Loss To Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — To Bruce Cassidy, it doesn’t matter that the Bruins had the Carolina Hurricanes, who are one of the top teams in a tight Metropolitan division, on the other side of the ice in a miserable 7-1 blowout loss at TD Garden on Tuesday. Boston’s head coach doesn’t think his team’s performance would have been enough against any other team, either.

“We wouldn’t have been good enough against the worst team in the league tonight,” Cassidy said via Zoom following the loss. “We weren’t competitive and we paid the price.”

Asked again about the root cause behind Boston’s shortcomings, Cassidy didn’t make excuses for his team.

“It has nothing to do with fatigue, anything else,” he said. “We didn’t compete.”

Boston went down early, but a 2-0 — and ever so briefly, a 2-1 — deficit quickly turned into a 5-1 score for the visitors by the first intermission. At that moment, the Bruins made the obvious change and pulled Tuukka Rask in favor of Linus Ullmark, but that didn’t do anything up front.

That certainly wasn’t for a lack of opportunity. The Bruins had five power play opportunities but only came away with the one goal. Carolina converted two of their three power plays en route to the monstrous lead.

Patrice Bergeron, who was credited with the Bruins’ lone goal, acknowledged Boston struggled on Tuesday but he doesn’t believe the game is an indication of the talent level on the Bruins.