Bruins Notes: How Bruce Cassidy, Tuukka Rask Assessed Goaltender’s Game

BOSTON — It wasn’t a productive night for Tuukka Rask as the Bruins veteran goaltender continued to try to get back into form, only to allow five goals in a 5-3 defeat against the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden.

Rask saw 27 shots in the contest, allowing at least a pair of goals that he wanted back. Rask referred to a second-period shorthanded goal that leaked through his pads as “just a terrible goal.”

Both Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and Rask reacted to the goaltender’s performance Monday, and offered some big-picture takeaways following his fourth start (2-2) for the Black and Gold.

“Well, he’s not where he needs to be. That’s evident,” Cassidy said on a postgame video conference. “We weren’t sure he would be this soon either. I mean, as I said, I think you need seven or eight probably starts.

“Certainly need a few more saves if we’re going to win tonight, but, again, he’ll need more starts and then we have to evaluate it, right? But right now, not where he needs to be,” Cassidy added. ” … As I said, he’s got to sort through it, get through the kinks in his game — track pucks a little better, find pucks, puck touches — all the things that you have to get back into your game where he feels good about it. Sometimes it’s like any other position, you have a little success. You feel better about your game. So that’s where we got to.”

Rask agreed with Cassidy.

“Obviously haven’t been good enough,” he said. “It’s kind of the inconsistency within the game, game in and game out hasn’t been there and just got to fix that. But yeah, not satisfied, obviously.”