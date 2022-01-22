Bruins Notes: Why Brad Marchand Decided To Play Despite Recent Injury

BOSTON — Bruins veteran winger Brad Marchand surprised even himself by being back on the ice Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets a mere 40 hours after exiting Thursday’s win with what initially was thought to be an impactful upper-body injury.
Marchand, who said he felt OK upon jumping on the ice for morning skate, credited the training staff and shared how the culture of the organization, with countless players competing through injury, made him want to suit up and give it a go with his teammates.
“If you feel you can play, you got to battle through it,” Marchand said during a postgame video conference after Boston’s 3-2 win. “You almost feel like you’re letting the guys down if you sit out and, you know, it’s tough. It’s a tough decision. The last thing you want to do is put the team at a disadvantage if I did get in and had to come out at some point in the game. So, you know, just more thankful that nothing bad happened tonight and we had a big win so it’s great to be a part of it. I mean, it’s a treat to be a part of this league and play every night and like I said, you don’t want to ever miss a game.”
Marchand said it’s a mindset that goes over positively in the dressing room.
“I think there’s a respect amongst a group when a guy plays through something, you know, same thing with (Matt Grzelyck), Chucky (Charlie McAvoy) went through it the last couple of weeks,” Marchand said. “You know, it’s not always known in the public and in the media, what guys play through but there’s a tremendous amount of respect I think that goes through the group when when guys are willing to put their bodies on the line and play through injury and pain for each other. Because that’s ultimately what it’s about is going to war and going to battle with each other every night. Again, I think it goes back to the way that you know, being brought up in this organization is you play for the group, you play for the room and it’s about sacrifice.”
Marchand started with the first line and played 19:35, which was the most of any Boston forward. He finished with an assist on the game-winning goal by David Pastrnak.
Here are some other notes from Bruins-Jets on Saturday:
— Matt Grzelcyk, as mentioned by Marchand, briefly exited the game in the first period after being checked hard into the boards. He returned to play the second and third periods while also assisting on Pastrnak’s goal.
Cassidy said the injury will be something to monitor moving forward.
— Cassidy praised the toughness of Marchand, Grzelcyk and the overall group.
“Well, I mean, we’re competitors. I believe that about our team,” Cassidy said after the win. “We’re a hard working team. We compete. … It sends a message to the rest of the group that ‘Hey, I’m here and battling with you until they tell me I can’t.’ To me, that’s the message and I think guys appreciate that.”
— Pastrnak scored the game-winner Saturday to give him 13 points on 10 goals in the last eight games. He has seven power-play points in eight games following Saturday’s man-advantage goal.
Pastrnak’s streak of impressive play is pretty simply in Cassidy’s mind.
“Well, he’s on net like that shot today. He was off net with that earlier this year, and in fairness to him, he hit cross bars and posts. Right now it’s going in so be on net with your shots.”
— Cassidy admitted that he did not know Boston’s goaltender schedule with the Bruins playing another three games in the next week, while still avoiding back-to-backs. Tuukka Rask got the start and made 21 saves on 23 shots Saturday, his third start since rejoining the Bruins.
— The Bruins will return to TD Garden on Monday as they host the Anaheim Ducks with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.