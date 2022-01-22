Bruins Notes: Why Brad Marchand Decided To Play Despite Recent Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Bruins veteran winger Brad Marchand surprised even himself by being back on the ice Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets a mere 40 hours after exiting Thursday’s win with what initially was thought to be an impactful upper-body injury.

Marchand, who said he felt OK upon jumping on the ice for morning skate, credited the training staff and shared how the culture of the organization, with countless players competing through injury, made him want to suit up and give it a go with his teammates.

“If you feel you can play, you got to battle through it,” Marchand said during a postgame video conference after Boston’s 3-2 win. “You almost feel like you’re letting the guys down if you sit out and, you know, it’s tough. It’s a tough decision. The last thing you want to do is put the team at a disadvantage if I did get in and had to come out at some point in the game. So, you know, just more thankful that nothing bad happened tonight and we had a big win so it’s great to be a part of it. I mean, it’s a treat to be a part of this league and play every night and like I said, you don’t want to ever miss a game.”

Marchand said it’s a mindset that goes over positively in the dressing room.

“I think there’s a respect amongst a group when a guy plays through something, you know, same thing with (Matt Grzelyck), Chucky (Charlie McAvoy) went through it the last couple of weeks,” Marchand said. “You know, it’s not always known in the public and in the media, what guys play through but there’s a tremendous amount of respect I think that goes through the group when when guys are willing to put their bodies on the line and play through injury and pain for each other. Because that’s ultimately what it’s about is going to war and going to battle with each other every night. Again, I think it goes back to the way that you know, being brought up in this organization is you play for the group, you play for the room and it’s about sacrifice.”

Marchand started with the first line and played 19:35, which was the most of any Boston forward. He finished with an assist on the game-winning goal by David Pastrnak.

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Jets on Saturday: