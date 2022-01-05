Bruins Notes: Win Over Devils One Bruce Cassidy ‘Not Sure We Win’ Earlier In Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy said what everyone was thinking.

“I think earlier this year, that’s one I’m not sure we win, right?” the Boston Bruins head coach admitted Tuesday night after their exciting win over the New Jersey Devils.

For a full 60 minutes the Devils didn’t make it easy. The Bruins had the lead on four separate occasions, but gave up frustrating breakaway goals and couldn’t hold on. It wasn’t until the final minute of play where the they managed to get more than one goal of insurance — finally securing the 5-3 victory.

“We were letting some of these get away,” Bruce Cassidy said. “We couldn’t reel it in. So obviously we’ve corrected some of that.”

The Bruins now are on a three-game win streak, slowly but surely getting back players from COVID-19 protocols and finding stride in the New Year.

Scoring came from everywhere, but production was led by the fourth line pairing of Trent Frederick (one goal), Curtis Lazar (one goal, one assist) and Tomá? Nosek (one assist) — who combined four four points.

“I thought they were our best line tonight so I tried to get them out there a lot as much as possible without losing the other guys and I think they recognize that,” Cassidy said. “And recognize that hey, this is a night for us to contribute in an offensive fashion, not just killing penalties and being physical and doing some of the dirty work.