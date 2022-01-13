Bruins Pay Tribute To Teddy Balkind After Connecticut Teen’s Tragic Death

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins returned to TD Garden on Wednesday night and honored the life of Teddy Balkind after the Connecticut high school hockey player tragically died.

The Bruins held a moment of silence for Balkind prior to puck drop against the Montreal Canadiens. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron hung a jersey with the last name “Balkind” behind the Boston bench, as well.

Patrice Bergeron places Teddy Balkind?s jersey behind the Bruins? bench:



pic.twitter.com/WtcXFwmLyk — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 13, 2022

The NHL on TNT broadcast honored the 16-year-old, too.

Balkind, a sophomore at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, Conn., sustained the fatal injury when he was clipped by the skate of another player after he had fallen on the ice during a game at Brunswick School in Greenwich, according to reports.

The news prompted many NHL teams to express their sympathies last week. The Bruins released a statement on the incident, as well.