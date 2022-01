NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman has made his way back to the NHL.

The Boston Bruins recalled the goalie Saturday afternoon and assigned Troy Grosenick back to their taxi squad.

Swayman was the odd man out when Tuukka Rask re-signed with the Bruins in January and was sent to Providence. Rask is dealing with a lower-body injury and was considered day-to-day.

It was unclear if Swayman would start Sunday against the Dallas Stars, or if was called up for precautionary reasons.