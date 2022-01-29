Bruins Recall Troy Grosenick From Providence Before Tilt With Coyotes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins officially have recalled goaltender Troy Grosenick from the team’s taxi squad ahead of their Friday night showdown with the Arizona Coyotes.

Grosenick has spent the season so far with the Providence Bruins and boasts an 8-2-1 record through 13 starts to go along with a .917 save percentage and has allowed 2.17 goals per game.

It’s unknown what this ultimately means for the Bruins’ goaltending situation moving forward. Boston currently has Tuukka Rask and Linus Ullmark up with the big club.

Rask initially was expected to make the start for Boston against the Coyotes.