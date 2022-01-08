Bruins Send Condolences To Teddy Balkind’s Family After Teen’s Death

NESN Logo Sign In

The hockey community is mourning the death of 16-year-old high school hockey player Teddy Balkind.

Balkind died tragically after the St. Luke’s School sophomore’s neck was cut with a skate while on the ice during a game Thursday night. Balkind fell to the ice before colliding with another player who was unable to stop in time.

Several NHL teams took to Twitter to express their sympathies to the Connecticut native’s teammates, family and friends, including the Boston Bruins.

“The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind,” the team tweeted. “Our hearts are with Teddy’s family, friends, teammates and the entire Connecticut hockey community.”

Bruins forward Nick Foligno also shared his own message to the Balkind family.

“Sending all my family’s love to the Balkind family! Just heard the unimaginable news and wanted to send our comfort and strength to the Balkind’s and the friends around them as they mourn the loss of Teddy. Life is precious. This has been another harsh reminder. God bless.”

St. Luke’s was closed Friday after the tragedy.