Bruins’ Trent Frederic Drops Gloves Vs. Wild’s Dmitry Kulikov In Big Tilt

Trent Frederic appeared poised for a fight early Thursday, and finally got in the action in the second period against Minnesota Wild.

The young Boston Bruins forward initially got into with Mats Zuccarello in the first period of Thursday night’s showdown, but in the second period took on defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and didn’t hold back in the slightest.

FREDDY ?KULIKOV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 7, 2022

Frederic pushed Kulikov up against the boards and started peppering him with punches to the point where it seemed like the Wild defenseman wasn’t even able to get one in of his own.

You can check out a video of the scuffle right here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

We definitely wouldn’t be on the receiving end of one of those punches.