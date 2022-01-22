Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak’s Winner Helps Boston Fly Past Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins kept their impressive home streak alive Saturday as Boston hosted the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden and, after falling behind by one goal two different times, overcame it for a 3-2 victory.

The Bruins, who now have won 10 of their last 12 games, improve to 24-12-2 on the season while Winnipeg fell to 17-14-6 with its fourth loss in five games.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The special teams were a key factor in Saturday’s contest, perhaps best depicted by David Pastrnak’s goal on a third-period power play and the fact Boston had to conclude the final 1:27 of regulation on the penalty kill. It’s been a growing trend of recent as the Bruins, who played with a lot more pace in the final two periods, have seven power-play goals in the last five games. Pastrnak has been extremely effective on the man-advantage during that time, too. Pastrnak, who now has 13 points on 10 goals in the last eight games, has seven power-play points in eight games following his fifth man-advantage goal Saturday.

Boston held a 4-0 edge in shorthanded shots and 3-2 advantage in power-play shots against the Jets. Winnipeg was 1-for-4 on the power play Saturday while Boston (five penalties for 16 minutes) scored on one of their two opportunities.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Charlie Coyle was back to playing how the Bruins will need him to. Coyle, who had not recorded a point in any of the last nine games, recorded a pair of points including a second-period goal to tie the game. Coyle deflected a Derek Forbort shot from the top, which got past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Coyle also assisted a first-period goal by Oskar Steen.

— Jake DeBrusk was flying around the ice each of the first two periods and his efforts led to each of Boston’s first two goals. DeBrusk, who finished the game with one assist on Steen’s goal, also won a battle which led to Derek Forbort’s initial shot on the Coyle goal.