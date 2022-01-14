Bruins Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak In Tuukka Rask’s Season Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins extended their win streak to four Thursday night as they downed the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2.

Tuukka Rask returned to the ice for the first time since June 9, David Pastrnak netted a hat trick and all was right at TD Garden.

With the win the Bruins improved to 21-11-2, while the Flyers dropped to 13-16-7 with the loss.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was the Rask show at TD Garden on Thursday night. He returned to the Bruins and it certainly gave the squad a lift as they improved their record to 7-1 over the last eight games since returning from the holiday/COVID-19 break.

There was a spring in the Bruins’ step from puck drop and it resulted in a two-goal lead before the first period even was halfway over. Things started to die down a little in the second period, but the Bruins were able to do just enough to secure the win.

The game had a little bit of everything from goals aplenty, to fights and massive saves between the pipe. The Bruins were locked in in this one.