Bruins Wrap: Boston Jumps Red Wings In Standings With 5-1 Shellacking

The Boston Bruins are increasingly looking like the team they always knew they could be.

Boston leapfrogged the Red Wings in the Atlantic Division standings Sunday with a 5-1 win over Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. The Bruins, who still have five games in hand on the Red Wings, now own fourth place in the division.

Goals from Patrice Bergeron, Erik Haula, Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek paced the Bruins. Tyler Bertuzzi had Detroit’s goal. Jeremy Swayman turned away 22 shots for the Bruins.

The Bruins climb to 16-10-2 with the win, while the Red Wings fall to 15-15-3.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins are showing just how good they can be when they get contributions from their depth players.

In Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres, it was Craig Smith, Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall. Smith was buzzing again Sunday as the first line right winger, but it was Haula who really turned heads in the win. Promoted to second-line center ahead of the weekend, Haula was on a heater Sunday, scoring on an absolute snipe in the second period. He nearly added another later in the frame, but rattled it off the post.