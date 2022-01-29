Bruins Wrap: Boston Snaps Losing Streak After Big Night Vs. Coyotes

The Boston Bruins’ two-game losing streak snapped Friday night thanks to a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on the road.
With the win, the Bruins improved to 25-13-3, while the lowly Coyotes fell to 10-28-4.
You can check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The power play undoubtedly was the Bruins’ best friend against the Coyotes. Boston finished the night 1-for-4 with a man advantage thanks to Charlie McAvoy’s second period game-winner. On top of the all important goal, the Bruins, simply put, were dominant with their special teams Friday.
Boston fired 14 shots on net while on the power play — it had 38 shots total in the win — and seemed in control from the jump. After two straight heartbreaking losses, a night like Friday when everything seemed to go right was like a breath of fresh air.
STARS OF THE GAME
— McAvoy had the biggest and most important moment of the night Friday. The big Bruins defenseman potted the game-winner in the second period to help Boston get back in the win column and also led the way with 23:21 time on ice in the contest.
— Erik Haula got the Bruins’ offense going early with his fifth goal of the season in the first period against the Coyotes. Haula now has two goals in his last three games and has been a point scoring machine since joining David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall on the second line.
— Linus Ullmark was a brick wall in net Friday after not expecting to play in the contest. Tuukka Rask initially was scheduled to take the ice, but Ullmark filled in at the last second and was impressive stopping 31 shots on the night in the win.
WAGER WATCH
Boston was a heavy favorite heading into the tilt with Arizona and if you tossed down enough money, you could’ve made a nice profit. The Bruins were favored on the moneyline with odds set at -330 by DraftKings Sportsbook meaning that if you placed a bet of $330 on the Bruins, you would’ve made $100 in profit.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Bruins — lucky to avoid the snow while on the road — take Saturday off and return action Sunday night from Dallas as they take on the Stars with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET right here on NESN.