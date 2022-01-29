Bruins Wrap: Boston Snaps Losing Streak After Big Night Vs. Coyotes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ two-game losing streak snapped Friday night thanks to a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on the road.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 25-13-3, while the lowly Coyotes fell to 10-28-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The power play undoubtedly was the Bruins’ best friend against the Coyotes. Boston finished the night 1-for-4 with a man advantage thanks to Charlie McAvoy’s second period game-winner. On top of the all important goal, the Bruins, simply put, were dominant with their special teams Friday.

Boston fired 14 shots on net while on the power play — it had 38 shots total in the win — and seemed in control from the jump. After two straight heartbreaking losses, a night like Friday when everything seemed to go right was like a breath of fresh air.

STARS OF THE GAME

— McAvoy had the biggest and most important moment of the night Friday. The big Bruins defenseman potted the game-winner in the second period to help Boston get back in the win column and also led the way with 23:21 time on ice in the contest.