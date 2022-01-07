Bruins Wrap: Boston Win Streak Snaps At Three in Chip Contest Vs. Wild

BOSTON — It certainly was a wild one at TD Garden on Thursday night but the Boston Bruins fell to the Minnesota Wild, 3-2, to snap their winning streak at three.
With the loss Boston’s record fell to 17-11-2, while Minnesota’s record improved to 20-10-2.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It was a chippy one Thursday night between Boston and Minnesota. The Bruins and Wild dropped the gloves two times throughout the contest and there easily could have been more if the referees didn’t break things up.
Although the Bruins fell against the Wild, it was a hard-fought game on both sides and could’ve gone either way. Boston struck first in the rollercoaster affair thanks to Taylor Hall but the Wild got three unanswered goals afterward. Brad Marchand cut the Bruins’ deficit to just one, but Boston couldn’t get over the hump late against Minnesota in the loss.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Hall got the Bruins on the board early with his seventh goal of the season. The Bruins left winger extended his point streak to four with the goal and it was his second strike over the team’s last four games.
— Marchand lit the lamp for the 12th time this season and first since Dec. 11 when the Bruins took down the Calgary Flames. Marchy extended his personal point streak to five games with the second period finish.
— Wild rookie and Millis, Mass. native Matt Boldy made his NHL debut and did so in impressive fashion as he potted his first career goal in the Minnesota win.
