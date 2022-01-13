Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand Hat Trick Keeps Boston Rolling With Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins kept their impressive stretch going Wednesday night at TD Garden with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Bruins, who have six wins (12 points) in seven games since the restart, improved to 20-11-2 on the campaign. The lowly Canadiens fell to 7-23-4 on the season and have lost both road contests against the Bruins this season.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There’s been a lot made about Bruce Cassidy’s recent line changes — and for good reason, it’s been impressive — but that storyline has somewhat overshadowed the stretch that Marchand finds himself in individually. Marchand recorded his fifth career hat trick in the first two periods, scoring two goals within a span of 15 seconds in the first. It earned him nine points on eight goals (!) in his last four games.

Marchand’s first goal came as he finished on the door step following a beautiful pass from Tomas Nosek, his second was a highlight-reel individual effort as he tracked the puck and smacked it out of midair and the hat-trick tally came shorthanded to put the Bruins up 4-0, and extend his franchise-leading total.

Eight goals in his last four games with the @Enterprise hat trick tonight for Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63)… ? pic.twitter.com/Gc5VMygy4D — NHL (@NHL) January 13, 2022

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand, obviously, served as the first star for Boston. His two goals in a matter of 15 seconds were the fastest two goals scored by a Bruins player since Milan Lucic in 2010, according to NHL Public Relations.