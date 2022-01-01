Bruins Wrap: Charlie Coyle Lifts Boston To 4-3 Overtime Win Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins began 2022 on a high note with a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 15-10-2, while the Sabres fell to 10-17-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins, at times, looked like a team that hadn’t played in over two weeks. There was bound to be rust, but you’d think over the course of the last 16 days they’d figure out how to get the power play moving.

They didn’t, and it was obvious by the 0-for-4 showing on the man-advantage. Each power play came during a crucial time when the Bruins could tie the game or take the lead, but for whatever reason they could not capitalize.

It’s not as if the Sabres have a stellar penalty kill, either. They came into Saturday’s game ranked 20th in the NHL.

If the Bruins want to win games, they need to find ways to be able to score when they have the extra skater.