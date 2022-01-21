Bruins Wrap: Charlie McAvoy Leads Way For Boston With Game-Winner

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — It took some last-second heroics, but the Boston Bruins came out on top over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, 4-3.

It was the David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy show at TD Garden and the win even featured a couple New England Patriots in the stands.

With the big win the Bruins improve to 23-12-2, while the Capitals fall to 22-10-9.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins fought until the very end Thursday night. Boston was the superior on the ice all night, but it didn’t always show up on the scoreboard. The Bruins outshot Washington 33-17, but will 45 seconds left in the game were staring at a tie game and potential overtime period on the way.

Even with this being said and all of the chippiness that went on throughout the night, the Bruins continued to fight and arguably put together one of their best efforts of the season against a very difficult opponent.

Especially after the shellacking they took at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, this was one of their most complete games of the season.