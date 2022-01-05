Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Game Winner Secures 5-3 Win Vs. Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

Scoring came from everywhere Tuesday as the Boston Bruins responded to adversity again and again against the New Jersey Devils, pulling out a 5-3 victory.

With the win, Boston improves to 17-10-2 on the year while the Devils fall to 13-16-5.

Here’s the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins led by one goal on separate occasions, the Devils breathing down their necks the entire game.

Young players stepped up early, but two New Jersey breakaway goals easily could have taken the wind out of Boston — as we’ve seen happen often to the Bruins of 2021-22. But they continued to fight back, score and defend that one goal lead until the final minute.

David Pastrnak found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 30 to make it 4-3 in the third. You can’t keep a guy like that down too long, and he came up big when it mattered most. An insurance goal from Brandon Carlo took it home, and just like that, Boston has the momentum of a three-game win streak.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Trent Frederic now has two goals in his last two games.