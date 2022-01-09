Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak’s Two Goals Help Stun Lightning, 5-2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins went down to Tampa Bay and stunned the Lightning on Saturday, 5-2.

With the win, Boston improves to 18-11-2 on the season while Tampa falls to 23-9-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Sometimes a good start is all it takes.

Boston had two of those in Tampa, aggressively coming out in the first and second periods and getting rewarded for it.

The Bruins scored their first two goals of the game within six minutes of puck drop, and another in the first 30 seconds of the second frame. The early insurance came in handy, too, with the Lightning scoring twice in the third. Despite all the pressure, Boston held on for the win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— David Pastrnak gave the Bruins exactly what they needed from puck drop. He started the offensive pressure against the Lightning, and by getting pucks on net early, he capitalized. His first goal came 1:11 into the game, and followed that up just under 5 minutes later.