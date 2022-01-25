Bruins Wrap: Ducks Hand Tuukka Rask, Boston Forgettable Defeat

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins put together an ugly start in which they looked oddly disengaged, and they were never able to recover en route to a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden.

The Bruins, who have won 10 of their last 13 games, fell to 24-12-2 on the campaign. Anaheim, who scored two goals in the opening 22 minutes and led by two throughout the final 14 minutes, improved to 21-16-7.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The Bruins have done enough recently to overshadow an occasional rough night by Tuukka Rask, but they weren’t able to do so Monday. Rask allowed five goals on 27 shots. The veteran goaltender didn’t appear to see the puck well.

Rask, following a center-ice turnover by Nick Foligno on a Bruins’ second-period power play, gave up a leaky goal through the pads that he would usually make nine times out of 10. The Ducks also took the air out of TD Garden with a pair of third-period goals that Rask seemingly never saw come off the stick.

The longtime Bruin, who continues to work his way back and has just four games on the ice since his return, will need to be better for the Bruins should Boston look to keep its stretch of impressive play going.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf recorded two points on one goal and one assist, including what proved to be the game-winner for the Ducks midway through the second period.