Bruins Wrap: Tyler Seguin, Stars Send Boston Home With One-Sided Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins put together a burn-the-tape game in Dallas on Sunday night as Boston, despite maintaining a close run in shots on goal, was handed a brutal 6-1 defeat against the Stars.

Boston fell to 25-14-3 on the campaign while Dallas improved to 23-17-2 on the season.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

A well-established trend played a key role again as the Bruins got off to a slow start, allowing two first-period goals on a pair of great opportunities by Dallas. The Bruins, on the score sheet, held the same number of first-period shots as the Stars (10-10), but the hosts finished on better opportunities with Tyler Seguin (6:54) and a breakaway by Alexander Radulov (15:23). It forced the the Bruins to chase from the onset.

Bruce Cassidy and members of the team have addressed their slow starts in the past, but it seems to be something Boston will have to figure out over the NHL All-Star break.