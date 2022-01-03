Despite Bruce Arians’ Comments, Buccaneers Reportedly Didn’t Release Antonio Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown’s NFL future apparently is just as unclear as his motivation for his mid-game tantrum that put him in this situation in the first place.

Brown on Sunday took off his uniform and pads in the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets, and ran off the field (shirtless, much to the confusion of MetLife Stadium security) and was not seen again. At least, not until he surfaced on social media to show off his gameday ‘fit, post a sponsored Instagram photo and drop a rap song.

After the incident, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown was “no longer” on the team. But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the wide receiver was not officially released Monday.

“There are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to move ahead in this situation,” Schefter reported.

Should Brown get released, other NFL teams will have the opportunity to claim him off waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he will enter unrestricted free agency.

Whatever happened with Brown — who quarterback Tom Brady said is deserving of compassion and empathy — it’s important to remember that he unfortunately has been here before.