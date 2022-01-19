Bucs’ Tom Brady Older Than Opposing NFC Coaches Still In NFL Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady continues to add achievements to his already-impressive résumé.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is in search of his eighth, and second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he and his team prepare for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round Game this weekend.

When Brady takes the field at Raymond James Stadium, he’ll add another bullet point to his career, but it won’t have anything to do with his actual performance, games played or the number of times he’s been in the playoffs.

Brady, 44, is older than Rams head coach Sean McVay, 35, when Tampa Bay and Los Angeles fight for a spot in the championship game, according to ESPN. In fact, Brady is older than the rest of the NFC coaches vying to get to the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike LaFleur also is 35 years old, and San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan is 42.

The AFC is a different story, as every coach still in the playoffs is older than Brady, except for Cincinnati Bengals’ Zac Taylor.

Bucs-Rams kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.